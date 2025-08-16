Expand / Collapse search
Homeless Crisis

Interior Department adopts no-tolerance policy for homeless encampments in Washington, DC

White House says those in encampments must accept shelter treatment or face jail time

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
WATCH: DC homeless weigh in on Trump cleaning up city streets Video

WATCH: DC homeless weigh in on Trump cleaning up city streets

Homeless people in Washington, D.C., weighed in on President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to clean up the streets. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital) 

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Saturday it was adopting a no-tolerance policy for homeless encampments in support of the Trump administration's "beautification" efforts in Washington, D.C.

The previous encampment policy suggested homelessness should be "rare, brief and non-recurring," according to the District of Columbia website.

It noted the protocol for cleaning public spaces was only triggered when a site presented a security, health or safety risk or if it interfered with community use. 

"With this in mind, we provide resources to shelter, pathways to housing and access to behavioral health services to individuals at these locations," officials wrote on the website.

homeless encampment gets destroyed

Washington, D.C., workers dismantle tents and remove personal belongings during a sweep of a homeless encampment in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood in Washington, D.C., Aug. 14, 2025.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

TOP TRUMP OFFICIAL VOWS TO END 'CYCLE OF GOVERNMENT DEPENDENCY' IN HOMELESS CRACKDOWN

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday those living in homeless encampments will need to either accept treatment at a homeless shelter or go to jail if they refuse.

The U.S. Park Police have already removed 70 homeless encampments in D.C., with only a few remaining, Leavitt said. 

The remaining two sites were expected to be cleared this week by multi-agency teams, including the FBI, Secret Service and D.C. police.

Federal law enforcement stand guard in Washington D.C. amid Trump's takeover of the police department

Members of the National Guard and armored vehicles near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.  (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WATCH: DC HOMELESS WEIGH IN ON TRUMP CLEANING UP CITY STREETS

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum also announced other interior policy modifications for criminal activity.

Burgum noted that anyone who damages federal property will be "prosecut[ed] to the fullest extent," though it is unclear what the former policy was.

Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum, U.S. secretary of the interior, noted other policy changes will involve crime. (Al Drago)

HOMELESS PEOPLE IN DC HAVE 2 CHOICES AS TRUMP ADMIN CRACKS DOWN

He added that U.S. Park Police public information officers (PIO) will be more hands-on, with the ability to pursue fleeing criminals under specified circumstances.

Burgum did not specify what led to the PIO policy change.

The Department of the Interior did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

