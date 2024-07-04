Expand / Collapse search
Parks

Yellowstone National Park shooting leaves suspect dead, officer injured

The incident took place in Canyon Village, which is located in northwestern Wyoming

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A shoot out at Yellowstone National Park left a suspect dead and a park ranger injured, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The deceased suspect, who has not been identified, was making threats with a firearm at the park's Canyon Village complex overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday when rangers were called to the scene, NPS said. 

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the rangers, which ultimately led to the suspect being killed.

Yellowstone-National-Park

A shoot out at Yellowstone National Park left a suspect dead and a park ranger injured, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.  (DEA/W. BUSS/De Agostini via Getty Images)

One Yellowstone law enforcement park ranger was injured. The ranger is in stable condition and being treated at a nearby regional hospital, NPS said. 

Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park

Lamar Valley and the Absaroka Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.  (VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed for the investigation. The complex is located in northwestern Wyoming and is popular for tourists visiting the historic park.

The FBI is leading the investigation with support from NPS special agents.  

No additional information about the incident has been released. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates. 

