Yellowstone National Park reopening after floods

Yellowstone National Park is partially reopening after record flooding that damaged homes and wiped out infrastructure.

The park's managers are opening three of the park's five entrances, but there is a system in place to ensure that visitor numbers remain low.

Cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates can enter on even days and those with odd-numbered last numbers can come on odd days.

However, groups of visitors traveling together in different cars are exempt from the license plate system, as well as those with reservations at campgrounds and hotels.

WHY IS YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK CLOSED?

Officials are still surveying the destruction from the flooding, but work is ongoing to restore and repair roads.

It could take years to rebuild Yellowstone, based on other national park disasters, and cost more than a billion dollars.

Yellowstone's recovery comes as more travelers plan to visit America's national parks.

YELLOWSTONE AERIAL VIEW SHOWS SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO LANDSCAPE AFTER FLOODS

There are still plenty of options for people who made reservations at Yellowstone, including spending time in West Yellowstone.

There are several lakes, including Hebgen Lake and Earthquake Lake.

In Wyoming, lies Shoshone National Forest – although it was also partially affected by the flooding.

Grand Teton National Park borders Yellowstone to the south.

