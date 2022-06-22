Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Yellowstone National Park reopening after floods

Recovery from Yellowstone floods could take years

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Yellowstone National Park is partially reopening after record flooding that damaged homes and wiped out infrastructure. 

The park's managers are opening three of the park's five entrances, but there is a system in place to ensure that visitor numbers remain low. 

Cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates can enter on even days and those with odd-numbered last numbers can come on odd days.

However, groups of visitors traveling together in different cars are exempt from the license plate system, as well as those with reservations at campgrounds and hotels.

WHY IS YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK CLOSED?

Officials are still surveying the destruction from the flooding, but work is ongoing to restore and repair roads. 

  • National Park National Parks
    Image 1 of 3

    A Yellowstone National Park ranger is seen standing near a road wiped out by flooding along the Gardner River the week before, near Gardiner, Mont., June 19, 2022. Park officials said they hope to open most of the park within two weeks after it was shuttered in the wake of the floods.  (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

  • Montana
    Image 2 of 3

    A river flows through a missing section of a key bridge that leads to the tourist town of Fishtail, Mont. Friday, June 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/David Goldman)

  • Yellowstone River
    Image 3 of 3

    A satellite image shows an overview of the Yellowstone River and washed out Tom Miner Creek Road, Carbella, Montana, U.S. June 15, 2022. Picture taken June 15, 2022.  (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

It could take years to rebuild Yellowstone, based on other national park disasters, and cost more than a billion dollars. 

Yellowstone's recovery comes as more travelers plan to visit America's national parks

YELLOWSTONE AERIAL VIEW SHOWS SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO LANDSCAPE AFTER FLOODS

There are still plenty of options for people who made reservations at Yellowstone, including spending time in West Yellowstone. 

  • Floods
    Image 1 of 2

    Aileen Rogers helps clean out a friend's house badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/David Goldman)

  • Flood
    Image 2 of 2

    Lindi O'Brien sorts through personal mementos in the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/David Goldman)

There are several lakes, including Hebgen Lake and Earthquake Lake. 

In Wyoming, lies Shoshone National Forest – although it was also partially affected by the flooding

Grand Teton National Park borders Yellowstone to the south.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.