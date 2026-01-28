Yale to offer free tuition to families making less than $200K, waive all expenses for those making under $100K

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yale University announced on Tuesday that new undergraduate students from families making under $200,000 a year would receive free tuition and students from families making under $100,000 a year would have all their education costs waived.

"This strategic investment is central to our mission to educate exceptional students from all backgrounds," Provost Scott Strobel said in a statement. "The benefits are evident as these talented students enrich the Yale campus and go on to serve their communities after graduation."

The change will go into effect for students entering the institution this fall.

HARVARD OFFERS FREE TUITION TO STUDENTS WHOSE FAMILIES MAKE $200K OR LESS PER YEAR

The university previously waived all expected costs — including housing and meal plan — for students from families earning less than $75,000 a year. But Yale said the move to raise the limit to $100,000 means nearly half of American households with children ages 6 to 17 will qualify for all education expenses being covered.

"I am thrilled that Yale is making this important investment in affordability," Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid Jeremiah Quinlan said. "With this announcement, we reiterate and reinforce Yale’s commitment to ensuring that cost will never be a barrier between promising students and a Yale College education."

Yale's announcement comes after several prestigious universities made similar moves in recent years, including Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Last fall, Harvard revealed a nearly identical policy while Penn announced it would make tuition-free for families making less than $200,000 a year.

As it stands now, 56% of the undergraduate class at Yale receive need-based aid and 1,000 students qualify for a no-cost degree. The average grant for all students receiving aid in the current academic year is more than the annual cost of tuition.

"Yale makes a special effort to support students with the greatest financial need," said Kari DiFonzo, Yale's director of undergraduate financial aid. "Beyond generous financial aid offers, Yale provides extra grants for students to purchase winter clothing, to pursue summer experiences abroad, and to respond to unexpected financial hardships."

95% OF FACULTY SAY AI MAKING STUDENTS DANGEROUSLY DEPENDENT ON TECHNOLOGY FOR LEARNING: SURVEY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The total cost of attendance at Yale currently exceeds $90,000 for undergraduates.

"For more than 60 years, Yale has considered applicants without regard to their ability to pay and has provided scholarship support to meet families’ full financial needs," Dean of Yale College Pericles Lewis said. "This approach has been instrumental in attracting the most talented, ambitious, and dynamic undergraduates to Yale."