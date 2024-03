Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Canadian doctor with a fast-approaching deadline to pay a $300,000 court judgment in a legal battle over lockdowns and vaccine mandates, received some help from the social media platform X, which offered to cover the cost.

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill is a physician in Ontario, Canada who specializes in pediatrics and immunology. In the summer of 2020, she spoke out against the harms of lockdowns and vaccination mandates during the pandemic, using social media.

As a result, Gill became the target of a smear campaign, according to a crowdfunding page seeking assistance for the doctor, and the public was encouraged to file complaints about her.

Gill attempted to clear her name through legal proceedings against the people responsible for the campaign, but she lost and was ordered to pay $1.2 million in October 2022.

BILL MAHER RIPS GOVT FOR CENSORING ‘DISSENTING OPINIONS’ ABOUT COVID-19 PANDEMIC THAT WERE THE ‘RIGHT ONES’

She appealed the decision and was ordered to pay about $300,000 late last month, which is due tomorrow.

Gill could not be reached immediately by Fox News Digital for comment on the matter.

As of Sunday afternoon, the crowdfunding page setup to help Gill had raised over $190,000, with over 2,334 people giving toward the cause.

COVID PANDEMIC LED TO THOUSANDS OF MISSED PROSTATE CANCER CASES, NEW STUDY FINDS

On Sunday, X announced it was stepping up to help Gill.

"X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech," the social media platform wrote.

The post continued to explain Gill’s situation, saying she spoke out publicly on Twitter (now X) in opposition to her government’s lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates.

NEW REPORT BLASTS GOVERNMENT'S COVID RESPONSE, WARNS OF REPEATING SAME MISTAKES

She was then harassed by the legacy media, censored by then-Twitter management, and the subject of investigations and disciplinary proceedings.

X said when Elon Musk – who now owns the platform – learned about the crowdfunding efforts launched to help her pay for the judgment, he wanted to help.

"X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills," the post read. "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the announcement was made, Musk shared the post, saying, "In support of your right to free speech."

Gill responded with emojis of a heart and praying hands, followed by #TeamHumanity.