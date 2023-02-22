Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wyoming
Published

Wyoming Highway Patrol officer nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy interstate

Wyoming officials said no individuals were killed in the incident

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by semi-truck going off-road Video

Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by semi-truck going off-road

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was nearly hit by a semi-truck recently while it was going off of the highway. (Credit: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

A Wyoming Highway Patrol office was nearly hit by a semi-truck as it careened off the highway.

The semi-truck was traveling near Rawlins, Wyoming on Interstate 80 when the incident happened recently, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Officials say that the semi-truck and its trailer lost control and ran off the roadway onto the median.

Video shared by the highway patrol shows the semi-truck coming within feet of hitting the trooper, who was able to run in the opposite direction of the truck.

NYC BUILDING SUPERINTENDENT, PAL INDICTED FOR MURDER OF GREAT-GRANDMOTHER FOUND BEATEN, BOUND IN APARTMENT

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was nearly hit by a semi-truck recently while it was going off of the highway.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was nearly hit by a semi-truck recently while it was going off of the highway. (Wyoming Highway Patrol )

Road conditions at the time of the incident appear to have been less than ideal, with snow covering part of the highway.

TWO FLORIDA CORRECTIONS OFFICERS ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF THROWING HOT WATER ON INMATES

Officials say that the semi-truck and its trailer lost control and ran off of the roadway onto the median.

Officials say that the semi-truck and its trailer lost control and ran off of the roadway onto the median. (Wyoming Highway Patrol )

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said that no law enforcement or first responders were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video shared by the highway patrol shows the semi-truck coming within feet of hitting the trooper, which was able to run in the opposite direction of the truck.

Video shared by the highway patrol shows the semi-truck coming within feet of hitting the trooper, which was able to run in the opposite direction of the truck. (Wyoming Highway Patrol )

"Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift," the highway patrol said in a Facebook post. "Please slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.