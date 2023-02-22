Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Two Florida corrections officers arrested, accused of throwing hot water on inmates

Deputies Casey Howell, Enzo Finamore were fired and arrested

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
Two Florida corrections officers have been arrested for allegedly throwing hot water on inmates, causing severe burns.

Lee County Sheriff's Office corrections officers Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore face charges of misconduct and battery, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced on Twitter Wednesday. 

Injuries were observed on an inmate housed in a direct observation during routine checks, Marceno said. The deputy conducting checks notified a supervisor immediately. The investigation found three inmates had first and second-degree burns. 

Howell and Finamore are believed to have been using a water dispenser to throw hot water on the inmates. The two deputies have been fired.

Former Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Casey Howell is facing charges in connection with the alleged attack.

Former Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Enzo Finamore also faces charges in connection to the alleged attack.

"LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting and cruel actions of these correction officers. Remedies have already been taken, and LCSO remains dedicated to changing policies," Marceno wrote. 