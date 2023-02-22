Two Florida corrections officers arrested, accused of throwing hot water on inmates

Two Florida corrections officers have been arrested for allegedly throwing hot water on inmates, causing severe burns.

Lee County Sheriff's Office corrections officers Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore face charges of misconduct and battery, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Injuries were observed on an inmate housed in a direct observation during routine checks, Marceno said. The deputy conducting checks notified a supervisor immediately. The investigation found three inmates had first and second-degree burns.

Howell and Finamore are believed to have been using a water dispenser to throw hot water on the inmates. The two deputies have been fired.

"LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting and cruel actions of these correction officers. Remedies have already been taken, and LCSO remains dedicated to changing policies," Marceno wrote.