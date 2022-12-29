Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
In WV, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park requires masks again due to rise in COVID cases

The West Virginia tourist attraction will require visitors to wear masks indoors

Associated Press
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors.

An update on the National Park Service’s website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, WBOY-TV reported.

"Because the park is in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level, masks are required in park exhibits and buildings and on park shuttle buses," the notice said.

LEARNING LOSS FROM COVID LOCKDOWNS CAUSED 'UNMITIGATED DISASTER' PARTICULARLY IN STUDENT BEHAVIOR: EXPERTS

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia is mandating masks again as COVID cases in the area continue to rise.

The update says some areas of the park are closed due to the virus outbreak, including the Civil War Museum and Harper House.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1.