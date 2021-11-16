Expand / Collapse search
Wreaths Across America announces 2021 dates for historic parade to honor veterans

Veterans’ parade will include Gold Star Families, Blue Star Families, veterans and law enforcement

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Wreaths Across America, the country’s longest veterans’ parade, will begin its annual march down the East Coast on Dec. 11, when it will deliver wreaths to schools, memorials and other locations to honor, remember and teach about those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Jo Ann Maitland, national president of American Gold Star Mothers Inc., and Nancy Menagh, president emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America Inc., will lead the march, culminating at the Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18 — National Wreaths Across America Day.

"For those who have had the opportunity to participate in the escort of wreaths over the years, it is truly an experience of a lifetime," Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, told Fox News. "The way we and the mission are welcomed into communities, with flags waving and streets lined with children and veterans, is something we always wished every American could witness. This year we’re hoping that supporters will once again join us in lining the roadways safely and welcome the mission into their communities."

The veterans’ parade, which will include Gold Star Families, Blue Star Families, veterans, volunteers and members of the Patriot Guard Riders and Patriot Riders, is scheduled to host public events in Maine, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C., before it finishes at Arlington National Cemetery.

Chevrolet will continue its sponsorship of the parade for the seventh year in a row, providing vehicles to transport the Gold Star families and veterans. It will also supply 4,000 veterans' wreaths that will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Chevrolet and its dealers are proud to support the work of Wreaths Across America and deliver the message of their mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. This annual tradition has become a cornerstone event for Chevrolet and its dealers here in the Northeast Region," said Dan Adamcheck, regional director, sales, service and marketing for Chevrolet. "To be able to give back to our communities, and the men and women who have given so much to our country is truly an honor for Chevrolet and its employees."

Cub Scout Pack #500 placed American flags on veterans' graves at Clapps Chapel UMC cemetery in Corryton, Tennessee, which is just outside of Knoxville.

Cub Scout Pack #500 placed American flags on veterans' graves at Clapps Chapel UMC cemetery in Corryton, Tennessee, which is just outside of Knoxville.

Law enforcement officers from Maine and other states on the route will ensure safe transport for all those participating in the parade.

Walmart Transportation, Schneider National, Gully Transportation, Witte Bros. Exchange Inc., Hartt Transportation Systems Inc., Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets), American Trucking Associations – Share the Road Truck, Pottle's Transportation, Cargo Transporters Inc., Boyd Grain Inc., Hampton Road Moving & Storage and Tyson Foods Inc. are also supporting the convoy to haul additional veterans’ wreaths for Arlington National Cemetery.