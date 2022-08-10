Woman who jumped to death with baby in arms had grown 'paranoid' and 'delusional,' researched 'easy suicide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

A California woman who jumped to her death with her baby in her arms had grown increasingly paranoid and delusional in the days leading up to the murder-suicide, the baby's father says.

Raquel Wilkins, 40, jumped from the Petco Park baseball stadium's wall in September 2021, killing both her and her 2-year-old child, Denzel Browning-Wilkins. Her boyfriend and father of Denzel, Christopher Browning now says his girlfriend was off kilter in the days leading up to the deaths.

Browning says that Wilkins commented twice on how much height was needed to ensure a fall would be fatal. Records show she also searched the internet for "easy suicide" and "means of suicide," according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

"To honor Denzel and her is to really be truthful," Browning told the outlet. "And to grieve in a healthy way, you have to honor the truth."

He added that Wilkins' death was "very planned" and "very intentional," saying his girlfriend had been driving "further and further away from reality" at the time.

Browning says Wilkins was looking directly at him when she threw she and Denzel off an upper deck ledge at the park, which hosts games for the San Diego Padres.

Wilkins' family has rejected the police determination that the incident was a murder-suicide, and some witnesses have claimed the woman appeared to fall accidentally.

One witness says he saw Wilkins climb onto a picnic table in the stadium before he turned his back. His daughter, however, says she saw Wilkins slip and fall off of the table to her death, even trying to reach out to grab the stadium railing as she fell, according to the Tribune.

Other witnesses say Wilkins had approached the railing and thrown her leg over it, intentionally throwing herself off the ledge.

Browning says Wilkins had twice commented on fatal falls in the hours leading up to her and their child's deaths. Once at Sunset Cliffs hours before the Padres game, and again inside the stadium, according to the Tribune.

Wilkins had been struggling with depression and anxiety prior to her death, an autopsy found.