US Crime

Woman takes down US flag, replaces it with Mexican flag at California park: 'This is Mexican land'

Crystal Aguilar, 24, allegedly threatened Kern County sheriff's deputies and proclaimed the area to be 'Mexican land'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A woman proclaimed the area to be ‘Mexican land’ as she was being arrested. (Kern County Sheriff's Office)

A woman was arrested on Thursday after she took down an American flag and placed it on the muddy ground at a California park, replacing it with a Mexican flag. 

Kern County deputies responded to the entrance of Hart Memorial Park in Bakersfield on Thursday morning after receiving reports of someone trying to steal the U.S. flag, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. 

When park rangers arrived, they found a vehicle on the grass near a flag pole, authorities said. 

Crystal Aguilar, 24, is seen on deputy bodycam footage

Crystal Aguilar, 24, is seen on deputy bodycam footage at Hart Memorial Park in Bakersfield, California, on Thursday. (Kern County Sheriff's Office)

The woman, identified as Crystal Aguilar, 24, allegedly cut the chain that secured the flagpole and threw the American flag on the ground. She then raised the Mexican flag in its place, saying they were on "Mexican land."

Body-worn camera video from sheriff's deputies shows Aguilar saying, "You’re not going to tell me what to do, this is Mexican land, motherf-----."

She then allegedly resisted the deputies and threatened to have them and their families, including their children, killed. 

Crystal Aguilar, 24, is seen on deputy bodycam footage

Crystal Aguilar, 24, was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking down an American flag from a flagpole at a California park and replacing it with a Mexican flag. (Kern County Sheriff's Office)

"Touch me, motherf-----, and when your kids die," she is heard saying. "I'm Mexican. I'm Aztec, motherf-----, and you're going to pay."

"My dad is going to kill you and all your family," she added. "I'm going to let my father kill you."

Aguilar was arrested and booked into the Lerdo jail on suspicion of trespassing, threatening a peace officer, resisting arrest and vandalism. She is being held on $20,689 bail, according to jail records. 

Crystal Aguilar, 24, being arrested on Thursday.

Crystal Aguilar, 24, is seen being arrested at Hart Memorial Park in Bakersfield, California, on Thursday. (Kern County Sheriff's Office)

Aguilar is slated to appear in court on Monday. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.