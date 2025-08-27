Woman shot dead on NYC street as neighbors criticize Mayor Eric Adams response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 69-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was shot in the face on a New York City street in broad daylight.

The woman was shot at the corner of 110th Street and Madison Avenue in East Harlem at around 12:25 p.m., the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The unidentified attacker fled. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Crystal Grant told FOX 5 NY that she saw the woman being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher, and that everyone in the neighborhood began praying.

She said the victim was shot "in the middle of gunfire."

"Mayor Adams, you told us that you would keep us protected in this community. You are focused on some of the wrong things," Grant said, referring to Mayor Eric Adams, who is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign.

"When we lose our elderly, we lose our community," she continued.

One witness said she was "shocked" that this happened on 110th Street.

"For this to happen at 12 o’clock in the afternoon? It’s insane," another witness told the news station.

The victim’s name has not been released, and investigators have not disclosed a motive for the deadly shooting, the NYPD said.