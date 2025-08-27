Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Woman shot dead on NYC street as neighbors criticize Mayor Eric Adams response

The shooting occurred in broad daylight at 110th Street and Madison Avenue with no motive disclosed

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
NYC shooting: Gunman kills four in Midtown Manhattan, firing 'tons of bullets' Video

NYC shooting: Gunman kills four in Midtown Manhattan, firing 'tons of bullets'

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on New York City's deadliest shooting in 25 years on 'Fox & Friends.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 69-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was shot in the face on a New York City street in broad daylight.

The woman was shot at the corner of 110th Street and Madison Avenue in East Harlem at around 12:25 p.m., the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The unidentified attacker fled. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

1 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED AFTER SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

A walker on a New York City street at a crime scene.

A walker on a New York City street where a woman was shot in the face and killed in broad daylight on Wednesday.  (FOX 5 NY)

Crystal Grant told FOX 5 NY that she saw the woman being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher, and that everyone in the neighborhood began praying.

She said the victim was shot "in the middle of gunfire."

"Mayor Adams, you told us that you would keep us protected in this community. You are focused on some of the wrong things," Grant said, referring to Mayor Eric Adams, who is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign.

NYPD OFFICER SHOT DURING CARJACKING BY CAREER CRIMINAL, ADAMS RIPS JUSTICE REFORMS

Eric Adams reacts to Queens officer shooting

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, has called for tougher criminal justice policies to address crime in the city.  (Barry Williams/ New York Daily News; WNYW)

"When we lose our elderly, we lose our community," she continued.

One witness said she was "shocked" that this happened on 110th Street.

"For this to happen at 12 o’clock in the afternoon? It’s insane," another witness told the news station.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is running for re-election this year.  (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim’s name has not been released, and investigators have not disclosed a motive for the deadly shooting, the NYPD said

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue