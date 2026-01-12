Expand / Collapse search
Trump pledges to uncover leftist groups countering ICE

'The anti-ICE mobs are anything but organic,' Rep. Lance Gooden asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Trump says he thinks the woman shot by ICE in Minneapolis was professional agitator Video

President Donald Trump suggested the woman fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis was a professional agitator, and indicated the government will uncover who is funding the agitation.

President Donald Trump said that he believes the woman fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis last week may have been a professional agitator, and indicated that the government will uncover the funding sources behind such anti-law enforcement agitation.

"The woman and her friend were highly disrespectful of law enforcement," Trump said during a Sunday gaggle aboard Air Force One. "They were harassing," he said, noting, "I think frankly, they're professional agitators."

The president added that he would "like to find out, and we are gonna find out, who's paying for it, with their brand-new signs, and all the different things."

"But these are professional agitators. And law enforcement should not be in a position where they have to put up with this stuff. What that woman, and what her friend, and what their other friends were doing to law enforcement — not just ICE — law enforcement, is outrageous," he said.

TRUMP DEFENDS ICE AGENT, SHOWS NYT REPORTERS VIDEO OF DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the members of the press aboard Air Force One on Jan. 11, 2026 en route back to the White House from Palm Beach, Fla. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security retweeted a post in which Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas asserted that anti-ICE protesters are being funded.

CELLPHONE VIDEO RELEASED IN DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS ICE AGENT SHOOTING

"The anti-ICE mobs are anything but organic. Dark money is bankrolling far-left groups like ICE Watch and lighting the fuse. Americans deserve to know who’s cutting the checks!" the lawmaker asserted in the post.

A person "weaponized her vehicle" against law enforcement in Minneapolis, DHS announced last week.

DHS DEPLOYING HUNDREDS MORE FEDERAL AGENTS TO MINNEAPOLIS, NOEM ANNOUNCES

"This individual was impeding law enforcement and weaponized her vehicle against @ICEgov. The officer dutifully acted in self-defense," DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin noted in a post on X last week.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

