Woman in viral Memorial Day beach arrest is indicted

A woman whose violent arrest on a New Jersey beach earlier this year was captured on video was indicted last week.

Emily Weinman, 20, was indicted by a Cape May County grand jury on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and obstruction.

Weinman, of Philadelphia, was on a Wildwood beach during Memorial Day Weekend with her boyfriend and 18-month-old daughter when police officers confronted her after they believed she was drinking underage.

What unfolded was captured on police bodycamera and in a video shot by a nearby beachgoer.

Weinman complied with a breathalyzer test but the situation escalated when she refused to give the officers her name. One officer could be heard saying saying he's "done with" her and works with another cop to try to arrest the woman, the video showed.

She then ran away, shouting profanities and telling the officers not to handcuff her. "You're about to get dropped," the officer responded.

Weinman resisted arrest and as the officer continued to approach, she "forcibly struck" him in the torso, Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said — an action he claimed turned the officer's body camera off. It was apparently reactivated as the two struggled in the sand.

The officer punched the woman twice — as voices in the background could be heard shouting "stop resisting" — before Weinman spit in the direction of one of the officers.

The officers involved in the incident were identified by the Wildwood Police Department as Patrolmen Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan. They were cleared of wrongdoing after authorities reviewed the video footage.

Weinman rejected a plea bargain offer in July.

