CRIME

Woman heading to church randomly shoved down steps, robbed, video shows

The suspect who attacked 68-year-old woman is a man with "dark complexion," 18-25 years old, 5-foot 8-inches with medium build, NYPD said

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
A 68-year-old woman was pushed down a flight of steps and robbed as she walked into a church in Queens, the NYPD said.

The suspect, who remains on the loose, shoved the woman Sunday morning and stole $300 from her purse, her cellphone and her car while the woman writhed in agony on the ground, security video shows. 

The attacker followed the unsuspecting victim up the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York, and then jumped in front of her and knocked her down.

She went airborne over all three steps and landed on her back. The thief is seen in the security video rummaging through her purse and running away.

NYPD is looking for this man, who pushed a 68-year-old lady down the stairs in Queens and stole money, video shows

The NYPD is looking for this man, who pushed a 68-year-old woman down the stairs in Queens and stole money, video shows. (NYPD)

He ultimately stole the woman's 2006 Nissan Altima to make his getaway, according to police

The suspect is described as a man with a "dark complexion," 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot 8-inches in height with a medium build, according to the NYPD. 

NYPD's wanted poster for a man who shoved a 68-year-old woman down a flight of church steps and stole from her.

The NYPD's wanted poster for a man who shoved a 68-year-old woman down a flight of church steps and stole from her. (NYPD)

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt underneath a black jacket, black pants, black face mask and black Jordans with red trim.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. 

The Rev. Konstantinos Kalogridis told ABC 7 that he visited the parishioner, and she's awake and recovering.

"I visited her yesterday at the hospital," Kalogridis told the local news outlet on Monday. "She was alert. She was conscious. I gave her, you know, a blessing, gave her holy communion and gave her a little prayer and an icon."

The woman's nephew shared the NYPD's wanted poster and video on X and said, "My aunt is in critical condition after being robbed yesterday in broad daylight. I’m asking everyone to please share this info from the NYPD. Let's find this POS."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A man who knocked down a 68-year-old woman going to church, stole from her and is seen fleeing the scene.

A man knocked down a 68-year-old woman going to church, stole from her and fled the scene. (NYPD)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips. 

All calls are confidential. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.