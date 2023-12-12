Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Woman at Disneyland on rant against Spanish speakers proclaims, ‘I hate Mexicans, it’s true!’

Fallout of alleged racist rant at Disneyland caught on camera

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Mom records woman at Disneyland who said, 'I hate Mexicans' during rant against Spanish speakers Video

Mom records woman at Disneyland who said, 'I hate Mexicans' during rant against Spanish speakers

Eva Ramirez confronts woman accused of making racist comments for speaking Spanish to her son. (Credit: _eva4eva/Instagram)

A mom pulled out her cellphone at Disneyland and started recording after she says a woman made racist comments at her for speaking Spanish to her toddler son. 

The video, posted to Instagram on Dec. 7 by Eva Ramirez, shows her asking a woman in a gray shirt with white Mickey ears to repeat what she allegedly said on camera.

"You have a problem with people that speak Spanish in your country, right?" Ramirez asked, as she kept pressing the woman who was waiting for another woman using a wheelchair to exit a stall, to repeat what she previously said. 

"You don't speak Spanish in America," the woman said. "An English-speaking country."

JEWISH COUPLE TARGETED IN BLOODY BEVERLY HILLS ATTACK SAYS ANTISEMITISM HAS HIT A LEVEL THEY'VE 'NEVER' SEEN

  • 22-year-old woman Disneyland confrontation
    Image 1 of 3

    Woman accused of making racist comments to Eva Ramirez at Disneyland restroom is on her cellphone as the recording begins. (@_eva4eva / Instagram)

  • Disneyland middle finger
    Image 2 of 3

    The woman who allegedly said racist comments to Eva Ramirez gave her the middle finger while exiting the restroom. (@_eva4eva / Instagram)

  • Woman throws up arms following alleged racist comments
    Image 3 of 3

    The woman, identified as being 22 years old by the Daily Mail, holds her arms up while saying, "I hate Mexicans!" (@_eva4eva / Instagram)

Ramirez called the woman, who identified herself as a White American, a racist, to which she responded by saying, "I hate Mexicans, it's true!"

Other women could then be heard in the viral video chiming in. 

Ramirez said she and her son were enjoying his birthday at the park when the incident in the restroom took place.

"People can go about their day regardless of what language they hear one speak, but rather choose to be rude to a Two year old and his Mother," Ramirez wrote on social media. 

She added the confrontation may have started as a result of which restroom stall she and her son were using.

"The bigger restroom stalls at that location are also for mothers with children and clearly have no handicap signs," she said. 

"Racism starts at home," she added.

HIGH-SPEED CHASE THROUGH 3 CALIFORNIA COUNTIES ENDS WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE, 5 ARRESTS

Disneyland iStock sign

Security at Disneyland reportedly told the mother they could not ask the woman and who she was with to leave the park following the encounter. (iStock)

The mother said Disneyland security told her they could not ask the women involved to leave the park "because it was only a verbal confrontation and to avoid any lawsuits from the other party."

The Daily Mail only identified the other woman involved as being 22 years old, and says she has not been charged with a crime. The Los Angeles Times tried contacting her, but said her social media accounts have either been deleted or made private.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 