High-speed chase through 3 California counties ends with overturned vehicle, 5 arrests

Five people were arrested following a 45-minute pursuit through three counties in the Bay Area of California, police said.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said their H30 helicopter assisted in pursuing the driver, who was wanted for reckless driving.

"The crew of H30 arrived overhead as the vehicle crossed the Oakland Bay Bridge as speeds in excess of 120 mph," the agency said on Facebook.

While officers were watching from above, ground units were able to back off to a safe distance and setup spike strips the suspect vehicle eventually hit, causing it to lose multiple tires.

The chase finally ended in Bay Point when the car's driver eventually lost control and crashed, resulting in the vehicle turning over on its side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to local reports.

Video shared on social media shows the occupants exiting the vehicle through the rear one by one surrendering to officers who had their weapons drawn.

A CHP spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle two people who were inside the car were minors, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of felony evading police. The vehicle involved was not reported stolen.

No one was injured, and CHP Contra Costa is handling the investigation.