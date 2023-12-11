Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

High-speed chase through 3 California counties ends with overturned vehicle, 5 arrests

The chase ended with a crash in Bay Point

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Reckless driver speeds through multiple Bay Area counties prior to capture Video

Reckless driver speeds through multiple Bay Area counties prior to capture

Authorities say driver sped over Bay Bridge, topping speeds of 115 mph during chase. Credit: CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations

Five people were arrested following a 45-minute pursuit through three counties in the Bay Area of California, police said.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said their H30 helicopter assisted in pursuing the driver, who was wanted for reckless driving. 

"The crew of H30 arrived overhead as the vehicle crossed the Oakland Bay Bridge as speeds in excess of 120 mph," the agency said on Facebook.

While officers were watching from above, ground units were able to back off to a safe distance and setup spike strips the suspect vehicle eventually hit, causing it to lose multiple tires.

CALIFORNIA HIKER PINNED UNDER BOULDER WEIGHING AT LEAST 6K POUNDS RESCUED AFTER 7 HOURS

Vehicle involved in CHP San Fran chase

The vehicle involved in the 45-minute, three-county Bay Area chase was not stolen, according to a local media outlet. (KTVU FOX 2)

The chase finally ended in Bay Point when the car's driver eventually lost control and crashed, resulting in the vehicle turning over on its side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to local reports. 

Video shared on social media shows the occupants exiting the vehicle through the rear one by one surrendering to officers who had their weapons drawn.

CHRISTIAN TEACHERS STILL LOCKED OUT OF THE CLASSROOM AFTER REFUSING TO 'LIE TO PARENTS': LAWSUIT

  • Driver on Oakland Bay Bridge
    Image 1 of 5

    California Highway Patrol said the driver went at speeds greater than 120 mph as he drove over the Oakland Bay Bridge. (CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations)

  • Vehicle loses tires during chase
    Image 2 of 5

    Sparks can be seen coming from the vehicle after it lost tires. (CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations)

  • CHP chase vehicle on side
    Image 3 of 5

    The vehicle involved in the chase eventually crashed and landed on its side. (CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations)

  • Chase suspects surrender to officers
    Image 4 of 5

    The five people inside the vehicle surrendered to officers with weapons drawn. (CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations)

  • One by one surrender
    Image 5 of 5

    The five suspects climbed out the rear window of the vehicle one by one. (CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A CHP spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle two people who were inside the car were minors, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of felony evading police. The vehicle involved was not reported stolen. 

No one was injured, and CHP Contra Costa is handling the investigation. 