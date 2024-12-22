Expand / Collapse search
Woman dies after being set on fire while sleeping on NYC subway train: police

NYPD is looking for a man who is 5'6, 150 pounds, and about 25-30 years old

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was set on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday in a horrifying and disturbing crime.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said it happened at the Stillwell Avenue Subway station in Coney Island at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said the woman was sleeping on a stationary "F" train.

That's when police said an unknown man approached the woman and lit her on fire before leaving the subway car.

subway-suspect-1

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire on a Brooklyn subway trail while she was asleep on Dec. 22, 2024. (NYPD)

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Horrifying video posted online appears to show the woman standing in the train while engulfed in flames. A man, who matches the description of the suspect, is seen sitting on a bench just outside the train, watching as the woman burns. 

Police are searching for a man described as 5’6 tall, 150 pounds, and about 25 to 30 years old.

subway-suspect-2

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire on a Brooklyn subway while she was asleep on Dec. 22, 2024. (NYPD)

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a dark beanie with a red band and brown boots, police said.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the incident.

subway-suspect-3

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire on a Brooklyn subway train while she was asleep just three days before Christmas. (NYPD)

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by going to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

