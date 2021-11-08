Georgia deputy dies days after woman shot her while responding to call

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy wounded on Friday while responding to a domestic dispute died Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died around 3:50 p.m. She had previously been listed in critical condition.



One woman is dead following the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.



Investigators said deputies responded to a "domestic situation" from a home at 6416 Highway 124 west in Hoschton, Georgia, at 9:20 p.m. Investigators said homeowners wanted a "non-resident" removed from the home.



Deputies met the woman at the front door before she allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies. The GBI said deputies commanded her to drop her weapon. She opened fire and hit one deputy.



Another deputy fired back, hitting and killing the suspect. The woman killed has been identified as 43-year-old Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham.



The injured deputy was hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries, investigators said.

"Please be in prayer for our injured deputy, the family, along with all the shift and coworkers of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Janis Mangum said in a Facebook post.