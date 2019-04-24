Woman charged in Maryland wreck that killed 5 kids, 1 man

A Maryland woman has been indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a February wreck that killed a man and five children.

News outlets report 32-year-old Dominique R. Taylor, of Bowie, was indicted Tuesday. It's unclear if she's been arrested. An investigation determined she was driving with more than twice the legal blood alcohol level of .08 in her system.

Prosecutors say Taylor was driving along Route 301 in Prince George's County when she lost control of the car and swerved into trees.

Authorities say the children, all relatives, weren't wearing seat belts and were ejected. Taylor's children, 8-year-old London and 5-year-old Paris, were killed along with 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herald. Passenger 23-year-old Cornell D. Simon later died from his injuries.

