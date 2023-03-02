Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Arkansas police arrest 13 after 'riot' erupts at high school

The Arkansas high school was temporarily placed on lockdown

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Arkansas made 13 arrests at a high school after "several fights" broke out on Thursday, which led to property damage.

The Little Rock Police Department said that officers were called to Hall STEAM Magnet High School on Thursday afternoon at 12:28 p.m. in response to a disturbance call. When officers arrived, several fights were in progress which resulted in property damage.

As a result of the fights, 12 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and one felony arrest was made for inciting a riot.

Police say one person was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Little Rock School District told FOX 16 that the school was temporarily on lockdown during the series of fights, which has been lifted.

School officials say that the students involved with the fights will face disciplinary actions in accordance with its school handbook as well as any legal consequences.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.