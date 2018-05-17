Woman accused of false rape claim says she never claimed she was raped

A former college student in Connecticut accused of lying about being raped by two university football players testified Wednesday that she never told investigators she was sexually assaulted.

Nikki Yovino, 19, a former Sacred Heart University student, seemed to surprise a prosecutor with her change of narrative during a hearing on the defense’s motion to keep her alleged confession that she made up the rape allegation out of her trial in Bridgeport, the Connecticut Post reports.

"You never told law enforcement you were sexually assaulted?" Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Trudeau asked Yovino.

"No, I never said I was sexually assaulted," Yovino replied.

"Well then, why were they investigating a sexual assault?" Trudeau continued.

"I don't know," Yovino replied with a shrug.

In all, Yovino said at least four times during her testimony Wednesday that she never told Bridgeport Police Detective Walberto Cotto or other investigators that she had been raped in a basement bathroom by two football players during an off-campus party in October 2016.

"I never told [Cotto] I was sexually assaulted," Yovino testified. "I told him that something happened in the bathroom at the party with these two guys, that I didn’t want to happen."

