Woman, 34, enrolled in school as teen, officials say

Officials say a 34-year-old woman posed as a teenager to enroll as sophomore at a private Texas high school.

Longview police said Wednesday that Charity Johnson was arrested early Tuesday after telling officers she was "Charite Stevens." She was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on $500 bond for allegedly giving false information to police. Attorney information was not listed for her.

Police had been called to an apartment when the person Johnson was staying with said she no longer wanted her living there. Police gave her a trespass warning.

The principal at a small private school in East Texas says Johnson enrolled in October with a guardian and filled out paperwork indicating she was 15.

Police say she's 34, although jail records list her as 31.