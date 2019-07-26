Suspect, 27, arrested in murder of pregnant woman shot and killed in Georgia: police

Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old woman Wednesday night connected to the murder of a pregnant woman, who was killed earlier this week while trying to shield her 3-year-old son from gunfire, according to Georgia police.

Kiresa Cooper of Athens, GA., was taken into custody in Cobb County then transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail where she is being held for one count of aggravated assault and felony murder, without bail, according to police.

Investigators suspect Cooper was involved in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Auriel Callaway, at an Athens apartment complex, about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Callaway, four months pregnant, was found lying on the ground Monday night at her apartment complex after suffering a gunshot wound, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

A neighbor told Fox5 Atlanta that Callaway was struck while trying to protect her 3-year-old son.

She was transported to a local hospital after the incident where she and her unborn child was pronounced dead.

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Lee Spruill told WSB-TV a fight led up to the shooting after capturing cell phone footage of the incident.

Police say a group of teenagers got into a heated argument and later started firing shots. Callaway, who was just a bystander, got struck by one of the bullets after trying to save her son.

“This all began with kids fighting,” Spruill told the station. “This reckless act took the life of a young mother in her prime, as well as her unborn child.”

The investigation into the death of Auriel Callaway remains ongoing and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department asks anyone with additional information or video footage to come forward.

“Such senseless violence shall not be tolerated and all our investigative resources and tools were brought to bear to locate and apprehend the suspect,” Spruill said in a released statement.

