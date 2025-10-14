Woman, 23, dies after ‘devastating’ freak accident at Utah music festival, family says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 23-year-old woman has died after she suffered a head injury in a tragic accident while attending a Utah music festival over the weekend, her family said Monday.

Ava Ahlander was attending the RedWest music festival with friends in Salt Lake City on Saturday when severe weather forced the event to evacuate, her uncle, Bobby Ahlander, told FOX13 Salt Lake City.

Ava and her friends headed to a car parked on a street outside the festival grounds to seek shelter, Salt Lake City Police said.

Ahlander said that was when the tragic accident occurred.

"Her friends said some big piece of wood plank just like flew threw the air and hit her in the head," Ahlander said.

Police said Ava had stepped out of the car at some point as strong winds blew a 2-foot by 12-foot scaffolding board from a nearby apartment building that was under construction, according to the report. The board fell from about 30 feet before striking Ahlander and the car.

The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital, though doctors eventually declared her dead after determining the board had crushed her brain stem, the family told the outlet.

Ahlander also confirmed Ava’s death in a statement on Facebook.

"As you can imagine, this was absolutely devastating news and I am grief-stricken," he wrote. "Ava was an absolute delight of a human being. Everyone loved her. She had the best smile. She was an avid concertgoer and had flown in from Seattle to go see Post Malone with her friends. I love her and will miss her."

A GoFundMe page for Ava called her a "beautiful soul" who possessed a "kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit" that touched those around her. The page added that Ava was also an organ donor.

"Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need," according to the page.

Ahlander reflected on his niece’s choice to become an organ donor to help others.

"I think that is so beautiful," he told the station.