Louisiana suspect in killing of 5 captured in Virginia after manhunt, police say

Louisiana authorities announced Sunday the arrest of a 21-year-old man wanted for killing five people, including his girlfriend and parents.

Dakota Theriot was located in Richmond County, Va., Sunday morning, officials said.

He will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.

He also faces three counts of murder in Livingston Parish.

