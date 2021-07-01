Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Walmart employee tackles deer that got loose in store

The animal was eventually released unharmed

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Wisconsin Walmart employee tackled and restrained a deer that had gotten loose inside the store a week ago, according to reports. 

Video shared on social media of the incident shows the Baraboo, Wisconsin, worker straddle the wild animal as it struggles to get away. 

A witness told KWOW-TV in Madison the deer got into the store through the back of the building. 

The animal was eventually released unharmed, FOX 11 reported.

NUDE SUNBATHERS, STARTLED BY DEER, GET LOST, FINED $1,000 FOR BREAKING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN ORDERS 

Weeks ago, another deer made its way inside a Publix grocery store just south of Atlanta, Georgia

"It was just shocking, like why is there a deer inside of a grocery store?" shopper Adrianne Dowdy told FOX 5 in Atlanta. "Initially, people were freaking out, people were running, like nobody wants to get run over by a deer. Next thing you know, it was running in my direction so I ran to the side." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eventually, a team from South Fulton Fire & Rescue corraled the deer, which Fire chief Chad Jones said the team believed had become disoriented after being hit by a car, and released it outside where it ran off. The deer appeared to be limping slightly in the video. 

Your Money