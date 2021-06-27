Nude sunbathers, startled by deer, get lost, fined $1,000 for breaking COVID-19 lockdown orders

At least they had leaves.

Two nude sunbathers on a remote beach along Australia’s South Coast reportedly got startled by a deer, ran into the nearby national park, got lost, and had to call the police to rescue them…and then were fined for breaking COVID lockdown orders.

7News.com.au reported that two men made the call to the State Emergency Service on Sunday afternoon. They had been sunbathing and got lost in the Royal National Park after the brief encounter with the deer. The two were eventually tracked down on a walking trail after placing the emergency call; one was wearing a backpack and the other, by that point, was partially clothed, the report said.

"Unbelievable," Mick Fuller, the NSW police commissioner, said. "Not only did they require assistance from SES and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for $1,000."

The Sydney region in the country has imposed new lockdowns due to the emergence of the Delta variant, and Smh.com.au reported that police there are enforcing the mandate. They handed out a total of 44 fines over the past 24 hours, the report said.

The two men were hit with the fine for disregarding the travel limitations for residents in Sydney.