Wisconsin robbery suspect killed after fatally shooting officer was on probation: report

The Wisconsin robbery suspect who killed a police officer in an exchange of gunfire that also left him dead on Tuesday had been put on probation less than 24 hours earlier, according to a local report.

Terrell Thompson, 19, was identified as the suspect who was being chased by 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving from the scene of a reported robbery at about 1:15 a.m. on the city's south side.

Jerving had caught up with Thompson and a struggle ensued before both men fired their weapons, police said. Jerving died of his wounds at a hospital while Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson had been sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge filed against him in July 2021, court records show.

Thompson was ordered to serve 120 days in the Milwaukee House of Corrections, but a judge stayed that sentence in favor of 12 months of probation, FOX6 Milwaukee reported.

Jerving was a lifelong resident of the city of Milwaukee and a four-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, police said. He had wanted to serve as a police officer since childhood.

"As we grieve, please remember Officer Jerving’s smile and positive attitude that would brighten our days and light up a room," the police department said. "He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was to serve as an officer since the young age of 13."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Jerving was one of the finest officers to put on the uniform.

"Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference. "The violence needs to stop!"

Jerving had received a Milwaukee Police Department Lifesaving Award last year for providing lifesaving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions, police said.