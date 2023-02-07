Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Houston career criminal sentenced to 50 years in prison for violent fatal crash into Uber car: reports

DA says sentence deserved after 'years and years being a career criminal'

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Houston, Texas, man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of murder from a 2020 incident that left two Uber passengers dead, according to reports.

Brian Tatum, 47, who was described by the district attorney as a habitual offender, was scheduled to have a judge determine his sentence on Monday but both the prosecuting attorney and defense attorney agreed to a 50-year term, Fox station KRIV in Houston reported.

Brian Tatum was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of two women who were in an Uber when he crashed in to the vehicle during a high-speed chase.

Brian Tatum was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of two women who were in an Uber when he crashed in to the vehicle during a high-speed chase. (Houston Police Department)

"That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," Augustina Vasquez, the mother of one of the victims told the news station.

TEXAS SENATOR ARRESTED FOR DRUNK DRIVING

Priscilla DeLeon, Vasquez’s then 25-year-old daughter, and her 24-year-old Cousin Diana Salazar were both killed in a crash caused by Tatum on Sep. 20, 2020, after he fled law enforcement officers when they tried to stop him for running a red light.

Instead of stopping, Tatum hit the gas and crashed into an Uber that the two cousins were riding in at the intersection of Jensen Dr. and Parker Ave.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

The impact caused the Uber vehicle to split into two parts, and the two women were killed.

TEXAS WOMAN INDICTED FOR MURDER AFTER HUSBAND DIES OF ‘SUSPICIOUS ILLNESS,’ POLICE SAY

The driver of the Uber and Tatum were both transported to area hospitals and treated for their injuries.

Tatum reportedly reached speeds of over 100 mph while fleeing police, and the investigation found a 6-pack of Mike’s Hard Wine in his vehicle.

"I sentence you to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for each of these cases," District Court Judge Nata Cornielio told Tatum.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare told KRIV that Tatum earned the sentence for his actions, not just from the crash, but after "years and years being a career criminal."

Houston man police say 'sharp dressed man' caught on camera robbing bank Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.