Houston career criminal sentenced to 50 years in prison for violent fatal crash into Uber car: reports

A Houston, Texas, man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of murder from a 2020 incident that left two Uber passengers dead, according to reports.

Brian Tatum, 47, who was described by the district attorney as a habitual offender, was scheduled to have a judge determine his sentence on Monday but both the prosecuting attorney and defense attorney agreed to a 50-year term, Fox station KRIV in Houston reported.

"That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," Augustina Vasquez, the mother of one of the victims told the news station.

Priscilla DeLeon, Vasquez’s then 25-year-old daughter, and her 24-year-old Cousin Diana Salazar were both killed in a crash caused by Tatum on Sep. 20, 2020, after he fled law enforcement officers when they tried to stop him for running a red light.

Instead of stopping, Tatum hit the gas and crashed into an Uber that the two cousins were riding in at the intersection of Jensen Dr. and Parker Ave.

The impact caused the Uber vehicle to split into two parts, and the two women were killed.

The driver of the Uber and Tatum were both transported to area hospitals and treated for their injuries.

Tatum reportedly reached speeds of over 100 mph while fleeing police, and the investigation found a 6-pack of Mike’s Hard Wine in his vehicle.

"I sentence you to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for each of these cases," District Court Judge Nata Cornielio told Tatum.

After the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare told KRIV that Tatum earned the sentence for his actions, not just from the crash, but after "years and years being a career criminal."