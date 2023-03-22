Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Republican-authored parole bill set to be voted on by state Assembly

WI bill would remove the commission's exemption from the state's open meeting laws

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wisconsin's parole commission would be forced to meet in public and post its decisions online under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly is set to take up Wednesday.

Republicans have heaped criticism on the commission after it decided to parole convicted murderer Douglas Balsewicz last May. He had served 25 years of an 80-year sentence for fatally stabbing his wife. Her family insisted they weren't notified of the decision until only a few days before he was set to be released.

The decision became a hot topic in the governor's race that summer. The commission's chairperson, John Tate, ultimately rescinded Balsewicz's parole at Gov. Tony Evers request and resigned a few weeks later, again at the governor's request.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS MOVES AGAINST STATE ABORTION BAN AHEAD OF SUPREME COURT ELECTION

The bill would remove the commission's exemption from the state's open meeting laws, forcing the panel to meet in public and post notice of its meetings.

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a parole bill that would force the parole commission to meet in public and post their rulings.

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a parole bill that would force the parole commission to meet in public and post their rulings.

The Department of Corrections would be required to post the names of individuals granted or denied parole as well as monthly and annual totals. Commission agendas currently don't list parole applicants names.

The bill also would guarantee that victims have a right to speak at parole hearings. State law already provides that guarantee but the bill tightens the language.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Assembly approval would send the bill to the Senate.