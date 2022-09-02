Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Wisconsin police high-speed chase ends with four arrested, including 3 teens

The Volkswagen was believed to have been stolen during a home invasion and armed robbery in Milwaukee before the chase ended with the arrests of four suspects, police said

By Louis Casiano , Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Wild police pursuit after stolen car in Milwaukee ends with PIT maneuver Video

Wild police pursuit after stolen car in Milwaukee ends with PIT maneuver

Officers from the Glendale Police Department located a stolen Volkswagen and pursued until an officer conducted a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) on the vehicle.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin authorities arrested four people, including three teenagers, following a police pursuit ending with officers using a maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash into a light pole. 

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday when Glendale police officers found a stolen Volkswagen they believe was taken during an armed robbery in Milwaukee. The chase lasted several minutes and appeared to reach high speeds. 

CALIFORNIA COUNTY BANS NON-LETHAL CROWD CONTROL MUNITIONS INCLUDING RUBBER BULLETS, BEAN BAGS

  • Police chase
    Image 1 of 4

    Officers from the Glendale Police Department located a stolen Volkswagen on Monday afternoon. (Glendale Police Department)

  • PIT maneuver
    Image 2 of 4

    An officer conducted a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver on the vehicle after a high-speed chase. (Glendale Police Department)

  • Stolen Volkswagen vehicle
    Image 3 of 4

    Officers took 4 suspects into custody after chasing a stolen Volkswagen vehicle. (Glendale Police Department)

  • Stolen vehicle damaged
    Image 4 of 4

    Officers pursued the stolen vehicle for several minutes until they conducted a PIT maneuver on the stolen vehicle. (Glendale Police Department)

Video footage of the chase shows police vehicles chasing the suspects' vehicle. It comes to an end when officers used a technique to swipe the back of the vehicle. The driver of the suspects' vehicle then crashes into a pole, which fell down. 

The suspects include a 35-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, and two boys, ages 14 and 16, all Milwaukee residents. 

Charges are expected to be presented to prosecutors for reckless endangering safety as well as fleeing and eluding an officer. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.