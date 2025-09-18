Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin pizza factory worker crushed to death by robotic machine in horrific industrial accident

Robert Cherone, 45, was working his shift at Palermo's Pizza facility when fatal accident occurred

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Robert Cherone, 45, was working his shift at Palermo's Pizza facility when fatal accident occurred. (Credit: WITI)

A West Milwaukee pizza factory worker was tragically killed after being crushed by a robotic machine on shift, authorities confirmed.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Robert Cherone of Elkhorn, was working at Palermo’s Pizza’s facility around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the fatal accident occurred, per reports.

Police and firefighters rushed to the factory after receiving reports of an industrial accident, but despite immediate life-saving efforts, Cherone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palermo Pizza Factory

A factory worker died in an industrial accident at a Wisconsin pizza plant. (Google Maps)

Officials from the West Milwaukee Police Department said the incident is under investigation, with assistance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

Details on how Cherone became trapped in the machinery remain unclear.

"The tragic accident that took an employee’s life earlier today is a terrible incident that is being fully investigated," Palermo’s spokesperson Rebecca Schimke said in a statement Wednesday. 

"We are cooperating with government officials and gathering facts. Palermo’s will be supporting the employee’s family and next of kin. We will also be offering counseling and support services to the Palermo’s team during this difficult time."

Palermo

Robert Cherone, 45, was working his shift at Palermo's Pizza facility when the fatal accident occurred.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cherone was a bakery manager at the Palermo’s facility. 

He had worked in the food production industry for years and was known among colleagues for his dedication to the craft.

Wisconsin’s largest labor organization, the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO, also released a statement.

"This tragic incident underscores the need for everyone involved in our workplaces—workers, employers, relevant government agencies—to work together aggressively to ensure that every person who goes to work to provide for themselves and their family comes home safely at the end of the day," it read.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Milwakee Police Department for further comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
