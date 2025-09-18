Wisconsin pizza factory worker crushed to death by robotic machine in horrific industrial accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Milwaukee pizza factory worker was tragically killed after being crushed by a robotic machine on shift, authorities confirmed.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Robert Cherone of Elkhorn, was working at Palermo’s Pizza’s facility around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the fatal accident occurred, per reports.

Police and firefighters rushed to the factory after receiving reports of an industrial accident, but despite immediate life-saving efforts, Cherone was pronounced dead at the scene.

YOUNG WORKER KILLED AFTER FALLING INTO MEAT GRINDER AT FACTORY OF POPULAR FROZEN BURRITO COMPANY

Officials from the West Milwaukee Police Department said the incident is under investigation, with assistance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Details on how Cherone became trapped in the machinery remain unclear.

"The tragic accident that took an employee’s life earlier today is a terrible incident that is being fully investigated," Palermo’s spokesperson Rebecca Schimke said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are cooperating with government officials and gathering facts. Palermo’s will be supporting the employee’s family and next of kin. We will also be offering counseling and support services to the Palermo’s team during this difficult time."

MIDWEST BIOFUELS PLANT EXPLOSION, BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES 3 DEAD, INCLUDING 2 CHILDREN

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cherone was a bakery manager at the Palermo’s facility.

He had worked in the food production industry for years and was known among colleagues for his dedication to the craft.

Wisconsin’s largest labor organization, the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO, also released a statement.

"This tragic incident underscores the need for everyone involved in our workplaces—workers, employers, relevant government agencies—to work together aggressively to ensure that every person who goes to work to provide for themselves and their family comes home safely at the end of the day," it read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Milwakee Police Department for further comment.