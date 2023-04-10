Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin officers, suspect killed in shootout have been identified

WI officers wanted 50-year-old Glenn Perry on a warrant, welfare check

Associated Press
Authorities on Monday identified two police officers and a man who were all killed in a shootout during a weekend traffic stop in northwestern Wisconsin.

State Justice Department officials said 32-year-old Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and 23-year-old Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department were killed during a firefight with 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry on Saturday afternoon in Cameron. Perry later died at a hospital.

The officers were looking to stop Perry because he was wanted on a warrant and to check on his welfare, Justice Department officials said. They did not elaborate on the warrant or offer details on what precipitated the gunfire.

Authorities on Monday identified the officers and the suspect who were killed in a Wisconsin shootout.

Online court records indicate Perry pleaded no contest in Barron County in 2020 to disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier. The offense was a non-criminal charge and Perry was fined $367.

The Cameron and Chetek police departments issued a joint statement briefly outlining the officers' backgrounds. Briedenbach had been with her department since 2019 and handled the agency's therapy dog, Officer Grizz. Scheel joined the Cameron department just last year. He also served six years as a member of the Army National Guard.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted his condolences to the officers' families on Monday afternoon. He said in his tweets that he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangements have been made.

Cameron is a village of 1,700 people in northwestern Wisconsin. Chetek is a city of about 2,200 people roughly 9 miles southeast of Cameron.