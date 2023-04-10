Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Gov. Evers identifies officers killed in traffic stop

Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were shot and killed during a Saturday traffic stop

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shootout.

TWO WISCONSIN POLICE OFFICERS KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday identified the two police officers killed after exchanging gunfire during a Cameron traffic stop.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday identified the two police officers killed after exchanging gunfire during a Cameron traffic stop. (Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS)

Evers identified the officers in a tweet Monday as Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangements have been made.

WISCONSIN MAN KILLED BY SUSPECT FLEEING POLICE IN STOLEN CAR

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron that ended in an exchange of gunfire with an individual. Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The individual involved died at a hospital. Authorities have not released that person’s name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cameron is a village of 1,700 people in northwestern Wisconsin. Chetek is a city of about 2,200 people roughly 9 miles southeast of Cameron.

More from Politics