Wisconsin: Multiple car crashes after semi-trailer slides into median

Freezing rain made the roads icy

Associated Press
Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94. 

The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy. About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. 

    I-94 is closed between exits 88 eastbound (Osseo) and 115 westbound (Black River Falls) due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of semi-tractor trailers and passenger vehicles. (@wistatepatrol)

    The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy.  (@wistatepatrol)

    WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio the number was closer to 40. (@wistatepatrol)

No one was hurt, but the crashes forced authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes. 

WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio the number was closer to 40. 

