Wisconsin middle school apologizes for activity asking students how they’d punish a slave

A middle school in Wisconsin issued an apology Monday after receiving criticism over an assignment that asked sixth-graders how they would punish a slave, a report said.

The Wisconsin State-Journal reported that the Sun Prairie School District, which is located in a suburb of Madison, blamed some teachers at the Patrick Marsh Middle School for the lesson. The district told the paper that it offered students given the assignment "in-person support work."

NBC News reported that some of the teachers have been put on leave. The school’s principal said the intent "missed the mark, and for that we are deeply sorry."

"Going forward we will be sure to think critically about whether our intent matches our impact," Rebecca Zahn, the school’s principal, said, according to the report.

The paper said that students were learning about ancient Mesopotamia and the set of laws called Hammurabi’s Code. The paper reported that a screengrab from the assignment asked the student to imagine a slave standing in front of him.

The question asked, "This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?"

The district is reportedly investigating the assignment’s origins.