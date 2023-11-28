Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison after murdering father, stepmother with machete

A Kenosha man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to fatally stabbing his father and stepmother with a machete after they stopped him from sexually assaulting a teenager.

A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge sentenced Jesus Medrano III on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision, the Kenosha News reported.

Medrano, 27, had faced two first-degree intentional homicide charges in the 2021 deaths of his father, Jesus Medrano Jr., 49, and stepmother, Latrice Myers-Medrano, 36.

He admitted to stabbing them to death with a machete Jan. 6, 2021, after the couple stopped him from sexually assaulting a teenage relative who lived with them at their Kenosha home.

Medrano pleaded guilty in September to first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon in Myers-Medrano's death and attempted first-degree sexual assault. The homicide charge for Medrano's father's death was dismissed under his plea agreement, as was a child abuse charge.

Three child relatives fled the couple's home through a window during Medrano's machete attack and sought help from a neighbor.

Officers who tracked Medrano to another home found him sitting on basement stairs, still holding a machete, according to court records.