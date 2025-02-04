Wisconsin man, dog found stabbed to death at home hours after police responded to possible break-in

Police in Wisconsin said a man and his dog were found stabbed to death inside a home hours after investigators visited the property to investigate a potential break-in.

The Kenosha Police Department arrested Justin Tercek, a 41-year-old person of interest, following the "suspicious death" in Kenosha on Monday.

The department said its officers first responded to the property around 11:42 a.m. "after the homeowner called to report that someone possibly entered his home and that his back door was broken.

"The home was checked at that time and nobody was found inside. A complaint was taken and evidence was collected," police said.

WISCONSIN MAN ACCUSED OF IMPERSONATING US BORDER PATROL AGENT TWICE IN ONE WEEK

"Around 2:32 PM, the Kenosha Police Department responded back to the same home for another burglary complaint. The caller reportedly observed blood outside the back door and the door forced open," they added. "After arriving on scene, officers discovered a deceased male in the basement, with an apparent knife wound. They also located a dog with a similar wound, that passed away shortly after officers arrived."

A SWAT team was then deployed to clear out the property.

"As soon as the officers discovered that the home was a crime scene several detectives and officers were sent to start a homicide investigation," according to the Kenosha Police Department.

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR REJECTS GOP DRAFT BILL REQUIRING LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HELP ICE AGENTS

Tercek was identified as a person of interest. He was arrested after being spotted walking in an alley on Monday night.

"The victim, a 52-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for his family," police said. "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if Tercek had any relationship with the victim.