Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin elections commission deadlocks on mail-in voter address issue

WI guidance was in effect during the 2020 election

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether to rescind guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew intense criticism from Republican legislators concerned about election security.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee earlier this year ordered the Elections Commission to codify the guidance as a rule. The commission complied and the committee voted last month to kill the rule.

WISCONSIN GOP CANDIDATES EASILY OUTRAISE DEMOCRATS

A Wisconsin elections commission is deadlocked on whether clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

A Wisconsin elections commission is deadlocked on whether clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

WISCONSIN JUDGE AWARDS $163,000 IN FEES IN ELECTION PROBE LAWSUIT

The committee vote didn't affect the guidance, leaving commissioners to ponder whether to rescind it. The question of whether to rescind the guidance was on the commission's agenda Tuesday but Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell was the only one to speak on the matter, saying he wasn't "particularly enthralled" with the guidance and the commission should follow the Legislature's lead and rescind it.

WISCONSIN RIVER TUBING STABBING SUSPECT CLAIMS SELF-DEFENSE, SAYS HE WAS FALSELY ACCUSED AS A 'CHILD MOLESTER'

The commission's three Republicans voted to drop the guidance but the panel's three Democrats voted to keep it with no further discussion. The tie vote means the guidance remains in place.