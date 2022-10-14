Wisconsin DOJ investigates police shooting that left 1 dead outside of a Windsor hotel

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff's deputy outside a hotel north of Madison.

According to the DOJ, the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the deputy was involved in a "critical incident" that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person.

DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The deputy is on administrative duty per department policy.

Numerous agencies, including the DOJ, sheriff’s office, Windsor Police Department and DeForest/Windsor EMS, responded to the scene.

The village is about 15 miles north of Madison.