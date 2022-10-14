Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin DOJ investigates police shooting that left 1 dead outside of a Windsor hotel

WI deputy is now on administrative duty following the fatal shooting outside a Super 8 hotel

Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff's deputy outside a hotel north of Madison.

According to the DOJ, the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the deputy was involved in a "critical incident" that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person.

A Wisconsin deputy fatally shot a person on Thursday evening. The state Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.

DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The deputy is on administrative duty per department policy.

Numerous agencies, including the DOJ, sheriff’s office, Windsor Police Department and DeForest/Windsor EMS, responded to the scene.

The village is about 15 miles north of Madison.