Senate
Published

Wisconsin Senate debate: Crowd erupts as Johnson, Barnes asked to say something nice about each other

Ron Johnson says he respects Mandela Barnes for coming from a hardworking family, adds 'with that upbringing why has he turned against America?'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson were asked to say what they find admirable about the other, during a tense debate Thursday.

Audience members at the second and final Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate Thursday were not happy when what was supposed to be an amicable exchange turned nasty.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson debated Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Thursday night at Milwaukee's Marquette University.

DEMOCRAT SENATE CANDIDATE CALLS OBAMA FOR HELP AFTER SLIPPING IN POLLS: REPORT

Over the course of the debate, Johnson and Barnes traded barbs back and forth relentlessly.

At the end of the debate, both candidates were asked, "What do you find admirable about your opponent?"

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, left, are introduced during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, left, are introduced during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

SEN. RON JOHNSON RIPS ANTI-POLICE POLICIES: PEOPLE DON'T FEEL SAFE IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOODS

Answering first, Barnes answered, "I do think the senator has proven to be a family man. And I think that's admirable. That's absolutely to be respected."

The senator answered next, saying he felt "likewise" toward Barnes.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., arrives for a televised debate with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., arrives for a televised debate with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

"I appreciate the fact that Lt. Gov. Barnes had loving parents, school teacher, father that worked third shift. So he had a good upbringing," Johnson said.

"I guess what puzzles me with that is with that upbringing, why has he turned against America?" he continued. "Why does he find America awful?"

The senator was likely referencing statements from Barnes critical of the United States' founding.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

The audience reacted with boos and jeers. 

Watch highlights from the Wisconsin Senate debate:

Wisconsin Senate debate highlights: Barnes, Johnson face off Video

A Marquette University poll released this week showed Johnson with a six-point lead over Barnes in the final weeks before Election Day. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

