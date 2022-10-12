2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire

At least six people were taken to the hospital and two people died following a crash and vehicle fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

As of the time this story was published, local news outlets are still reporting the system ramp from I-894 EB to I-43/94 northbound remains blocked in the Mitchell Interchange because of the incident.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a bus was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident and was fully engulfed in flames. MCSO and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene. The incident reportedly happened at 5:15 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted east to go southbound on I-94. MCSO says the closure could take hours while the crash is being investigated.

No additional information is available at this time.