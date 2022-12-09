Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Winter weather to impact much of US, snow expected in multiple states

Snow will fall from Chicago to South Dakota

Adam Klotz
By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A major storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and coastal showers to the northwestern U.S. this weekend. 

ENDANGERED SEABIRD AT HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK CAUGHT ON CAMERA FOR FIRST TIME

Widespread heavy rain and snow are expected across much of the Northwest and northern California

Snowfall totals at high elevations will range from 6-12". 

Forecast high temperatures on Friday across the country

Forecast high temperatures on Friday across the country (Credit: Fox News)

The highest snowfall totals are expected in California's Sierra Nevada, where several feet of snow could fall. 

Winter weather advisories have been issued through the weekend. 

Winter weather alerts in the West through Sunday 

Winter weather alerts in the West through Sunday  (Credit: Fox News)

For coastal communities, as much as 3 inches of rain is expected. 

Winter weather advisories remain in place Friday for the portions of the Plains and Midwest

Winter weather alerts through Friday afternoon in the Midwest, Plains

Winter weather alerts through Friday afternoon in the Midwest, Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Moderate snow with gusting winds can be expected from South Dakota to Chicago. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings have been issued for north central Iowa where the winter storm will be strongest. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.