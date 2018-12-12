Window washer plummets to his death from Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

A window washer died Wednesday after he plummeted from the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time after witnesses said the man fell onto the parking structure, Fox 5 reported.

The unidentified man was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear how high up he was before he fell.

The Trump Organization issued a statement, confirming that the man was not an employee of the hotel.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the incident today. We are working diligently with the owner of the third party company to investigate the details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family,” the statement read.

The Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it would handle the investigation but it could take up to six months to complete, Fox 5 reported.