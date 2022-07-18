Wild video shows wave crash beachside Hawaii wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Hawaii beachside wedding ceremony over the weekend was interrupted by a tropical storm that sent a series of large waves crashing into the service, a video shows.

Onlookers in the video were seen marveling at newlyweds Riley and Dillon Murphy on their unforgettable day moments before a large wave poured over a barricade at the Hulihe’s Palace in Kailua-Kona.

Footage from the couple's wedding shows dozens of people running away as the surge of water overturned tables and chairs.

The couple said they were aware of Tropical Storm Darby, a storm that was expected to bring turbulent weather and rain to Hawaii on Saturday.

During an interview with local TV station KHON, the couple said the storm was more than they expected.

"We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple of things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up," Dillon said to the station.

The cake "luckily" survived and no one was injured in the chaos, he added.

The couple said the storm was perceived metaphorically — as both life and marriages bring their own respective, and often unexpected storms, Riley told KHON.

As for Saturday’s ceremony, it continued on past the interruption and partygoers enjoyed a new, slightly wetter dance floor.

"We did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up, and the ceremony was beautiful," Dillon told KHON.

He added: "We didn't have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind — at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing. The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night."

At the end of the day, the couple spent their wedding ceremony with those who meant the most to them, they said.

"It's so important to come together and to have all of our family and loved ones there," Riley said. "It made it very special."

"I would say the sense of unity from that happening, if anything, it brought our families immediately together," her new husband added.