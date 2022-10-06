Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Fowl play: wild turkey causes chaos after breaking into Ohio home

A wild turkey crashed into family's window in Ohio

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Ohio Police dispatched for turkey break-in Video

Ohio Police dispatched for turkey break-in

The Miami Township Police Department in Ohio were dispatched to deal with a situation they had no experience with: a turkey breaking into and out of a house.

A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey frantically trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through a home's widow.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Miami Township Police Department, the turkey is seen thrashing around inside the home amid broken glass and other debris.

"The window broke. It flew through the window," the homeowner said. "I feel so bad for it, it is probably hurt."

A video posted by the Miami Township Police shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity.

A video posted by the Miami Township Police shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity. (Miami Township Police )

Eventually, the woman homeowners' father wrangles the turkey into a net, but the bird promptly and dramatically breaks frees and returns back into the wild. 

AS BALD EAGLE MAKES MIRACULOUS COMEBACK IN US, AUTHOR REVEALS THAT HUMANS ‘REDEEMED OURSELVES’

"Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we’ve been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house … and then breaking out," the police wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. 

The homeowner later commented on the Miami Township Police Department's Facebook post saying that an officer stayed behind to help board up her broken windows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thankfully our little one was upstairs cooking dinner with me and her Daddy!" the woman wrote.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 