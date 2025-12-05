Expand / Collapse search
Wild scene as protesters trap federal agents in taco shop parking lot, multiple arrests made

Up to 200 demonstrators surround ICE team executing search warrants at Mexican restaurant in Tucson

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Protesters trap federal agents during raid Video

Protesters trap federal agents during raid

Activists use a bike lock to trap law enforcement in the parking lot of a taco store during an immigration and tax fraud raid in Arizona (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

EXCLUSIVE: TUCSON, Ariz. — Protesters swarmed a Mexican restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, Friday morning, briefly locking a group of federal agents in a gated parking lot as they were executing a search warrant in connection with a sprawling tax and immigration fraud investigation.

It happened outside a Taco Giro restaurant on North Grande Avenue in Tucson. A SWAT team responded after protesters surrounded the feds and allegedly used a bike lock to block the exit with agents inside.

"Special agents and officers from ICE Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation, and other federal partners, are executing 16 search warrants in southern Arizona as part of a years-long investigation into immigration and tax violations," an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Multiple individuals are in custody."

protesters confront federal agents outside an arizona taco restaurant

Protesters stand behind a gate they allegedly locked using a bike lock which they used to block federal agents leaving the location where they had just conducted a raid on a restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Agents were outside the business, Taco Giro, as part of an investigation on suspicion of immigration and tax evasion. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

More information is expected to be released soon, he added.

Authorities arrived at the restaurant around 9 a.m. It wasn't open yet. Between 100 and 200 protesters began gathering outside an hour later, chanting "Go home ICE" and other slogans, some including profanity.

A lock blocks a parking lot gate from opening

A close-up of a bike lock which was being used by protesters to lock a gate where federal agents had conducted a raid on a restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Agents were outside the business, Taco Giro, as part of an investigation on suspicion of immigration and tax evasion. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Many of them were carrying identical signs, reading, "illegal arrests require a hood." One protester was seen shoving a finger in an agent's face, standing behind a steel barricade.

an agent readies a weapon

Law enforcement officers deal with protesters after federal agents conduct a raid on a restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The business, Taco Giro, is being investigated on suspicion of immigration and tax evasion. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Among them was a more confrontational group of about a dozen. Shortly after 11, someone threw a bottle at an ICE vehicle.

Another placed a bike lock around the gate, locking the agents inside.

A man in a black sweatershirt is placed under arrest

Law enforcement officers deal with protesters after federal agents conducted a raid on a restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Authorities deployed flash bangs and pepper spray and arrested at least two people in the mob in front of a photographer.

After authorities cut the lock off with a saw, video shows smoke in the air as they filed out of the parking lot in law enforcement vehicles. Protesters were heard jeering as they left.

exterior of the taco giro restaurant

A general view of Taco Giro on Grand Avenue, Tucson, Arizona, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The business is being investigated on suspicion of immigration and tax evasion. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Earlier, the agents were also seen entering a house around the corner, just steps away.

Photos taken there show multiple men in handcuffs, being loaded into the back of an SUV.

ICE said the raids were part of a sprawling investigation into immigration and tax fraud.
