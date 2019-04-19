Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

Wife wields piece of firewood to end fight between brothers

Associated Press

ELKVIEW, W.Va. – Authorities say a wild squabble between two West Virginia brothers came to an abrupt end when one of their wives cracked her brother-in-law in the head with a log.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Edward Guy Cornish is facing multiple charges after a fight with his brother in Elkview.

The complaint says Cornish first pointed a rifle at his brother but the brother was able to wrestle the gun away. Deputies say Cornish then pulled out a large knife and tried to stab his brother.

That's when the brother's wife hit Cornish in the head with a piece of firewood, knocking him over.

Cornish left before authorities arrived but was arrested after returning to the scene.

He has requested a public defender but hasn't been assigned a lawyer yet.