CRIME
Published

Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, in connection to Josh Wilson's death

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following the July 6 shooting of Josh Wilson, 40, near Highway 501 and Broadway Street. Wilson died in the hospital three days later on July 10, according to his wife.

"One shot could have been, like, hey, I'm trying to scare you, but eight shots is meant to kill," Staci Wilson, 39, told Fox News Digital. "I want that Quentin guy to know that I'm not going to stop, and I'm going to stop for either the death penalty or life without parole."

Jean is being held at a Horry County jail without bail.

WEST VIRGINIA MAN DEAD ON VACATION WITH FAMILY AFTER OFFERING TO GIVE STRANGER A RIDE

  • Deceased Josh Wilson and his wife, Staci Wilson
    Image 1 of 3

    Josh Wilson was shot at eight times in Myrtle Beach in July and later died in the hospital. (Staci Wilson)

  • Josh Wilson worked as a painter and handyman
    Image 2 of 3

    Wilson gave a ride to a stranger one night while on vacation in Myrtle Beach and never returned to his hotel. (Staci Wilson)

  • Josh Wilson and Staci Wilson on their wedding day
    Image 3 of 3

    Josh and Staci Wilson were about to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in October. (Staci Wilson)

The day before his death, Josh, Staci and Staci's 11-year-old son, Lincoln, spent all day and part of their evening at the beach. When they finally left around 9:30 p.m., they went back to the hotel and went into town to grab a late bite to eat. On their way back to the hotel after dinner, they stopped for gas, at which point a man with a bicycle got in front of their vehicle and asked Josh for a cigarette and a ride home.

Josh, who often offered people favors because he knew how it felt to be "down and out" himself, told the stranger that he would give him a ride after he dropped Staci and her son back off at the hotel, which is exactly what he did. After dropping off his family, Josh returned to the man and gave him a ride.

FLORIDA MEN CHARGED WITH FEDERAL HATE CRIMES FOR VIOLENT ATTACK ON BLACK MAN

"He's been down and out before, and he didn't have anybody to help him, so he didn't want anybody to feel like that. He wanted to help anybody he could," Staci said. "He would hold doors open for me, carry groceries for me, he wouldn't let me sleep near the door … just in case somebody would come in. He wouldn't let me pump my own gas if he was with me."

"He would always put us first," she added.

  • Staci Wilson wears a 'Justice for Josh' t-shirt
    Image 1 of 2

    Staci Wilson is seeking the death penalty or life in prison for the suspect in her husband's shooting death. (Staci Wilson)

  • Josh Wilson was fatally shot in Myrtle Beach in July
    Image 2 of 2

    Josh Wilson and his stepchildren. (Staci Wilson)

Staci, who "had a bad feeling" about that night, called her husband while he was gone. Josh picked up the phone once to tell her he was dropping off the man with the bike. She called again shortly afterward, and he did not pick up. She stayed up waiting until 4 a.m., at which point she fell asleep until about 8 a.m. When she woke up, she began searching for him. Eventually, a detective contacted her to tell her that her husband had been involved in a shooting incident.

"He didn't sound like he was in any kind of danger at all on the phone, but he usually tries to stay on the phone with me until he gets there. … And he didn't try to stay on the phone. So, I don't know if he had already been shot or if somebody was following him. I just don't know," Staci said.

WASHINGTON, DC, PARENT OF 3-YEAR-OLD GRAZED BY BULLET SAYS DAUGHTER TOLD HER, ‘SOMEBODY SHOT ME, MOMMY’

It's unclear exactly what happened after Josh dropped off the stranger on the bike, but that man is not the suspect police have accused of killing Josh.

It is unclear when Quentin Jean entered the picture, but Staci alleges that police and prosecutors have security footage from where the incident occurred that makes her believe Jean shot her husband in a potential road rage incident. Her husband had been driving her car that night, which she claimed had no prior damage before the shooting caused him to crash.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (Horry County Jail)

"We're going to wear our ‘Justice for Josh’ T-shirts that we had made up, and we're going to continue to fight to make sure that he doesn't get out and harm anybody else," she said.

Staci described Josh as her "best friend and soul mate," who was close to her three children, who lost their biological father years ago.

Staci set up a GoFundMe titled "Staci Wilson pay for funeral services," which garnered enough donations to pay for Josh's funeral, but she said she is using excess funds to pay for a headstone.

